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Leader Vows To Make America Ungovernable
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140 views • December 26, 2020
We're in a communist revolution here in the USA - and 95% of the public are completely in the dark. The mainstream media will never call out communists - no matter how blatant they are. That's why our country is being turned upside down and hardly anybody seems to know why.
Well Trevor Loudon does. After 40 years of studying communism Trevor knows a revolution when he sees one. And he knows how to fight back.
Well Trevor Loudon does. After 40 years of studying communism Trevor knows a revolution when he sees one. And he knows how to fight back.
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