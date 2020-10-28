Is 5G A Trojan Horse?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 5G Trojan Horse. Transcript and Source
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11495051/Planned-Parenthoods-sexual-education-director-claims-children-born-sexual.html :
https://www.theconsciousresistance.com/trojanhorse
Researched, written, and narrated by: Derrick Broze Produced and edited by: Jeremy Martin