⚡️ SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Timkovka Sinkova, Zagoryukovka, and Tabayevka (Kharkov region).

◽️Close to Krakhmalnoye and Timkovka (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) the Russian Armed Forces have prevented infiltration attempts of five sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

💥The enemy suffered losses of up to 50 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and hardware close to Stary Karavan, Terny (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The enemy suffered losses of up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, as well as one D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Donetsk direction, assault detachments continued their offensive in the north-west and west part of the city of Artyomovsk. Airborne Troops support the action of the assault detachments paralyzing the enemy on the flanks. Russian aviation conducted 10 sorties in this area during the past 24 hours. The artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have performed 98 fire tasks overnight.

◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the 67th Mechanized Brigade, 80th Air Assault Brigade, and 5th Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Krasnoye, Stupochki (Donetsk People's Republic) and in the western suburbs of Artyomovsk.

💥The enemy has suffered losses of over 240 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, three armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system in the past 24 hours.

💥Moreover, a missile artillery storage of the 55th Artillery Brigade of the AFU close to Belokuzminovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has been destroyed.

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces carried out an attack against AFU units in the areas of Ugledar, Nikolskoye, Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

◽️Close to Vladimirovka, the Russian Armed Forces have prevented infiltration attempts of five sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

💥In these directions, up to 70 Ukrainian troops, one command post vehicle, three armored fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer have been neutralized during the day.

💥Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed close to Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In Kherson direction, Russian troops have neutralized up to 80 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems during the day.

💥Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 121st Territorial Defense Brigade close to Kizomys (Kherson region) has been destroyed.

◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 98 AFU artillery units, manpower, and hardware in 119 areas during the day.

💥Close to Petrovskoe (Donetsk People's Republic), the 107th Territorial Defense Brigade’s command outpost has been eliminated.

💥Moreover, close to Orekhov (Zaporozhye region), the 65th AFU Mechanized Brigade’s weaponry and hardware maintenance post has been obliterated.

💥Russian air defense units have shot down one Su-27 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Izyum (Kherson region).

💥Air defense systems have downed four HIMARS projectiles during the day.

◽️In addition, 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kuzemovka, Varvarovka (Lugansk People's Republic)), Zherebyanki, and Rovnoye (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry