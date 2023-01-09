Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jeffries CAN'T EVEN MEMORIZE THE LIST IF THEY PUT IT IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER!
47 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Yesterday |

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the first Black leader of either major US political party, made his first speech as a part of the opening of the 118th Congress.This video is linked to Our January 06, 2023 Blog

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.



Keywords
testimonyhouse minority leaderhakeem jeffries2023the two witnessesfirst speechtestimonyofthetwowitnessesopening of congress

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket