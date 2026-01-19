Upbeat Indie Rock, Driving Rhythm, Male Tenor Vocals, Slightly Raspy, 135 BPM, E Major, Bright Punchy Mix, Electric Guitar Riff, 90s Alternative influence

[Intro] [Punchy Drum Intro] [Bright Electric Guitar Riff - Syncopated] [Driving Bassline enters]



[Verse 1] Check the clock, it’s a quarter to nine I’m skipping steps just to make it on time Got the radio up and the windows down I’m the kinetic king of this sleepy town The pavement’s humming a brand new song And I’ve been waiting for this all along!



[Pre-Chorus] [Build-up] Can you feel the static in the humid air? It’s a lightning strike, it’s a dare to swear That we’re never gonna let the fire go cold Before we even get old!



[Chorus] [Anthemic] [Full Power Chords] Oh! We’re running on a high-wire heart Tearing every single finish line apart! Yeah, it’s a technicolor, wilder-than-a-dream Bursting at the edges, ripping at the seam! Don’t look down, just keep the rhythm true I’m electrified by the thought of you!



[Verse 2] The neon signs are starting to glow There’s a secret spot that the locals know I’ve got a pocket full of luck and a heavy lead foot Leaving all the "maybe" in the soot So let the engine scream and the tires spin This is where the real life begins!



[Pre-Chorus] Can you feel the static in the humid air? It’s a lightning strike, it’s a dare to swear That we’re never gonna let the fire go cold Before we even get old!



[Chorus] Oh! We’re running on a high-wire heart Tearing every single finish line apart! Yeah, it’s a technicolor, wilder-than-a-dream Bursting at the edges, ripping at the seam! Don’t look down, just keep the rhythm true I’m electrified by the thought of you!



[Bridge] [Bass Solo] [Dynamic Drop] The world is moving in a blur of gold A story that has never yet been told... [Snare Roll Build-up] ONE, TWO, THREE, GO!



[Guitar Solo] [Bright Soaring Lead Guitar] [Fast Pentatonic Runs] [Delay Effects]



[Final Chorus] [Maximum Energy] Oh! We’re running on a high-wire heart Tearing every single finish line apart! Yeah, it’s a technicolor, wilder-than-a-dream Bursting at the edges, ripping at the seam! Don’t look down, just keep the rhythm true I’m electrified by the thought of you!



[Outro] [Main Riff Returns] Yeah, I’m electrified! (Whoa-oh-oh) Just keep it moving! [Big Finish] [End]

