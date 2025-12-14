Who Really Controls UFO Disclosure? Brian Ruhe’s ET Hypothesis — with Pete Papaherakles

Quick recap

In this Dec. 11, 2025 meeting, Brian and Pete Papaherakles discussed the format and content for a video presentation where Brian would share his hypothesis about extraterrestrial life and phenomena, with Pete providing feedback and commentary. They explored various theories about UFO secrecy, government involvement with aliens, and the potential for controlled disclosure of extraterrestrial information to the public. The conversation concluded with discussions about the implications of advanced technologies, cultural changes, and the possibility of a structured interstellar federation, while addressing questions about reincarnation, memories of past lives, and the nature of interdimensional travel.

Video Format for ET Hypothesis

Brian and Pete discussed the format for a video where Brian would present his ET hypothesis and sources, with Pete providing feedback. They agreed that Brian would introduce Pete, read parts of his hypothesis, and then ask for comments. They decided to start with the first five out of 18 sections to avoid making the video too long. Brian did a sound check with Pete's Bluetooth speaker and confirmed the setup was working well.

UFO Hypothesis and Extraterrestrial Forces

Brian and Pete discussed Brian's hypothesis about the UFO and extraterrestrial phenomenon, focusing on the benevolent and malevolent forces involved. Brian explained that the mantids, a highly advanced insectoid species, act as the architects and governors of Earth, with the grays serving as their emissaries and carrying out their directives. They discussed the concept of a global program involving human participation, which Brian believes is for the betterment of humanity despite the initial traumatic experiences reported by some individuals. The conversation also touched on the idea of karma and the role of different extraterrestrial species in shaping human history and development.

Alien Contact and Human Evolution

Brian discussed the concept of karma and reincarnation, noting that while many people believe in these ideas, Pete expressed agnosticism about them. They then shifted to a discussion about extraterrestrial life, focusing on a 1954 meeting between Nordic beings and President Eisenhower. Brian explained that the U.S. rejected the aliens' offer to disarm in exchange for assistance, leading to a covert hybridization program instead of open disclosure. He suggested that this secret collaboration between governments and aliens has been ongoing for centuries, aiming to gradually transform humanity through hybridization and contact to prepare us for eventual membership in the Interstellar Federation.

Kennedy's Alleged UFO Disclosure Theory

Brian and Pete discussed a theory linking the Kennedy assassination to UFO secrecy. Brian suggested that President Kennedy was planning to disclose information about extraterrestrial life, which was seen as too shocking for the public to handle all at once. This disclosure, according to the theory, was opposed by figures like Alan Dulles, who may have ordered Kennedy's assassination to prevent the revelation. Pete expressed skepticism about this theory, noting that most discussions of Kennedy's assassination focus on other motives, such as his opposition to Israel's nuclear program. Brian acknowledged the controversy surrounding the theory but emphasized its significance in the context of UFO secrecy and its potential impact on global spirituality.

UFO Secrets and Galactic Stewardship

Brian discussed E. Howard Hunt's claim that President Kennedy was killed to prevent him from sharing UFO secrets with the Soviets, which could have led to an accidental nuclear war. He also shared information about alleged ET bases and motherships operating on Earth, as reported by contactees and remote viewers like Pat Price. Brian described these facilities as city-sized ships that serve a stewardship role, collecting genetic material and preparing hybrids for planetary integration. He concluded by discussing the spiritual role of the Grays and mantids, emphasizing their function as facilitators of planetary evolution and spiritual awakening for abductees.

UFOs and Secret Space Programs

Brian and Pete discussed the existence and nature of UFOs and extraterrestrial life, focusing on the varying public perceptions and media portrayals of aliens. They explored the possibility of a secret space program, with evidence suggesting that humans have developed advanced craft capable of interstellar travel, though kept hidden from the public.