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Tension Today Ukrainian army explode Russian tanks in Kyiv suburb
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161 views • March 16, 2022
U.S. News.
Tension Today : Ukrainian army explode Russian tanks in Kyiv suburb
Footage shared by Ukraine’s defense agency appeared to show Ukrainian forces taking out a Russian military tank regiment on the outskirts of Kyiv and forcing their retreat — one of many examples of the country’s rising will to fight since being invaded.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=patJN6yvekM
Tension Today : Ukrainian army explode Russian tanks in Kyiv suburb
Footage shared by Ukraine’s defense agency appeared to show Ukrainian forces taking out a Russian military tank regiment on the outskirts of Kyiv and forcing their retreat — one of many examples of the country’s rising will to fight since being invaded.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=patJN6yvekM
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