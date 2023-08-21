END WORLD HUNGER News - Ep.1 - Countless Children are Starving to Death around the planet RIGHT NOW

https://hungermap.wfp.org/



20,000 - 50,000 Children Starve to Death Everyday.

640 Million people don't have enough food to eat everyday according to this World Food Program Hunger Map.

Before we get into todays news, let me quickly show you these 3 easy steps teaching you how you can have food sent to a orphanage in a poor part of the world.

Step 1 - Find a Orphanage in a poor part of the world. Its very simple, we just go to google and type in something like manila Philippines orphanages. Then we have a large list of orphanages to look at and choose from.

Step 2 - Find a Local Grocery store or food wholesaler that can deliver to the orphanage. Lets type in something like manila Philippines grocery store. We are given a huge list of stores with direct links to there websites. Being able to see it on a map lets us see how far the food delivery will have to travel to deliver the food to the orphanage. Lets try this one, SM supermarket Manila. For this example we will buy 500 pounds of rice.

Step 3 - Place the order and have it delivered. All you have to do is put the orphanage address as the shipping address. My organization does not accept donations in anyway shape or form, so it is up to you to use the 3 step system from your phone and have food sent to starving orphans in a poor part of the world. Tomorrow isn't promised, take action today!

Afghanistan on the World Food Program Hunger Map: -population 40.4 million people -34.9 million with insufficient food consumption. - That's almost 90% of the population doesn't have enough food to eat everyday. Why the hell don't I see that on the news everyday?

- Here is a clip of Martin Griffiths from the United Nations saying 1 million children in Afghanistan have acute malnutrition. That's 1 million children that are on the absolute brink of starving to death. What could be more important in Life than we as humanity saving 1 million children who are starving to death. -38.2% of children under the age 5 have chronic malnutrition -You can see from the map that the entire country is red, so basically the whole country is starving to death.

Lets check out our 2nd country on the list: Sierra Leone: -population 8.2 million -4.7 million without enough food everyday. -29.5% of children under age 5 with chronic malnutrition.

Haiti: -population 10.9 million -6.7 million with insufficient food consumption -22.7% of children under age 5 with chronic malnutrition Did you know in Haiti, it is common for children to eat dirt mud cookies just to survive? they take a special dirt they believe has nutrients and add water, then they lay it out in the sun to dry. Look at these clips right here of children eating mud cookies then ask yourself what is important in life. If you think this is bad, imagine a child down in Haiti who has Autism or Down Syndrome and is born into a poor family. You know what's more important than your new $100,000 sports car? Helping poor starving children with disabilities that had the bad luck of being born in a poor country.

Next country that doesn't have enough food: Yemen: -population 30 million -14.5 million with insufficient food consumption -47.5% of children under age 5 with chronic malnutrition. That statistic is absolutely insane. Why don't I hear about this famine ridden country on the news here in America? The news highlights 1 person who died here in America while completely ignoring Famines around the world where millions and millions of people are starving to death.

Our last country on this episode will be Uganda. -population 42.7 million -15.5 million without enough food to eat everyday. -28.9% of children under age 5 with chronic malnutrition What would you do if you and your family were born in Northern Africa where there is almost no rain, no crops, and no livestock.

Episode #1 Disclaimer: I do not blindly trust world food program, governments, or charities. Countless people in these organizations do great things and truly care about helping people. But I cant trust random charities with my money, that's why I follow the 3 step system to send food directly to where it needs to go.

