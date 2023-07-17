Babylon is fallen: cardinal Schönborn hosts satanic play at Vienna cathedral!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Xanon.



On December 1, 2017, Babylonian Roman Catholic cardinal Christoph Schonborn hosted an AIDS memorial service in which a satanic play was presented inside St. Stephen’s cathedral in Vienna, Austria.



Transvestite pop star Conchita Wurst was invited to speak at this event to honor those who died of AIDS. Wurst, who won the 2014 Eurovision competition, actively promotes homosexuality, transgenderism, transvestism and other perversions through his music.



How much more will Catholics tolerate this kind of evil in their Babylonian Roman Catholic church?



God instructs Catholics to COME OUT of Babylon in Revelation 18:4-5. The great WHORE or woman described in Revelation 17 and 18 is none other than the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which Christ calls Mystery, BABYLON the great, the MOTHER of harlots and ABOMINATIONS of the earth in Revelation 17:5.



COME OUT of Babylon, dear Catholics, as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 before your fallen, apostate church gets OBLITERATED by GOD with fire in Revelation 18:8-9 in the same way, God used fire and brimstone to destroy the sexual deviant cities of Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 19.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington