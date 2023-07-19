How the Storm Shadow Missiles So Successfully Destroyed Russian Facilities

US Military News





The Storm Shadow missile is equipped with a BROACH tandem warhead, specifically designed to penetrate hardened targets such as bunkers. The warhead employs a precursor charge to initiate penetration of fortified structures, followed by the main charge that can be fused for penetration mode. This allows the missile to detonate after successfully breaching the target. The missile incorporates a combination of an inertial navigation system, GPS, and terrain referencing.





Reznikov stated that out of all the Storm Shadow missile launches conducted thus far, 100% of them have resulted in accurate hits on the targets designated by the General Staff. In other words, every single missile launched has successfully reached its intended target with precision.





