Tucker Carlson: Biden Family Business Partner Confronted Congress. We Went With Him
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago

Tucker Carlson | Biden Family Business Partner Confronted Congress. We Went With Him. Tony Bobulinski was Hunter Biden’s business partner and therefore effectively Joe’s. Somehow no one wants to hear what he has to say.


Keywords
tucker carlsontony bobulinskitucker carlson networktucker carlson uncensoredtucker carlson shorts

