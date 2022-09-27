Highlights From Biden Over The Weekend Include Him Hitting On Young Children And Slurring His Words Every Speech
100 views
Joe Biden is on the prowl yet again as children pose with him and the Atlanta Braves for a picture.
Keywords
warowenshroyerroom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos