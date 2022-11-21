Create New Account
'COMMITTEE ON THE PRESENT DANGER' Investigates The Origin Of The CCP Virus And Infiltration In The US
18 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 8 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/529888

Summary：On November 17, Brian Kennedy, chairman of the US conservative advocacy organization \"Committee on the Present Danger to the Current Crisis of the Chinese Communist Party \", in an interview with the Bannon War Room, said that the committee was currently working with members of Congress to investigate both the origin of the CCP virus and CCP infiltration in the United States.

Keywords
