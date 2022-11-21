'COMMITTEE ON THE PRESENT DANGER' Investigates The Origin Of The CCP Virus And Infiltration In The US

https://gnews.org/articles/529888
Summary：On November 17, Brian Kennedy, chairman of the US conservative advocacy organization \"Committee on the Present Danger to the Current Crisis of the Chinese Communist Party \", in an interview with the Bannon War Room, said that the committee was currently working with members of Congress to investigate both the origin of the CCP virus and CCP infiltration in the United States.
