BREAKING | Archbishop Viganò reveals name of cardinal he says is a kingpin in Vatican corruption

Archbishop Viganò makes a grave accusation against an Italian cardinal, claiming connections to Freemasonry and asserting that he "subjugated" Pope Benedict XVI. He draws parallels between current globalist movements, Freemasonry, and the warnings in Scripture about the reign of the Antichrist and the False Prophet. Viganò stresses the importance of upholding the Catholic Faith amidst what he sees as ferocious persecution, urging believers to bear witness to Christ and reject compromises with worldly powers.

