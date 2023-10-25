Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Another Thing About Reparations - RFK Jr is a White Fool
channel image
Real Free News
58 Subscribers
49 views
Published Wednesday

RFK Jr wants the blcts to know another thing about himself and his reparations scam... This dunderhead thinks the blcts want to hear him talk and talk and talk about how he's such a white savior and how he's done so much for all the blcts because RFK Jr is a white fool. https://open.substack.com/pub/realfre... #rfkjr #reparations #whitefool #whitetrash #racebaiter #stealing #votes #rfk2024info #covid #covidmandates #rfk #rfk24 #rfk2024 #rfkjr24 #rfkjr2024 #RobertFKennedyJr #RobertFKennedyJr24 #RobertFKennedyJr2024 #kennedy24 #kennedy2024 #rfkforpresident #rfk4prez #rfkjrforpresident #rfkjr4prez #2024election #election2024

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket