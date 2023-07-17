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The Good Club Is Trying to Kill Almost Everyone On Earth
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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400 views • July 17, 2023

If I were the devil, I’d find all the wolves in the land and make them fight each other, and find all the sheep, make 'em stir up the pot. 'Cause once the wolves have killed each other sheep are what I want.


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***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: If I was the DEVIL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJYo7SusO48

https://youtu.be/vJYo7SusO48


Member of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on the creation of targeted biological weapons using bought data from DNA procuring sites like 23 & Me. (1 minute, 19 seconds): https://t.me/c/1264095585/32185


California Democrats BLOCK bill to increase Child Trafficking Penalties: https://t.me/c/1264095585/32184


28-Year-Old Pro Basketball Player Dies of Heart Attack — Less Than 2 Years After Telling Fans Pfizer Shots Led Him to Develop Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/oscar-cabrera-adames-pfizer-covid-vaccine-death/


This is so surreal: The socialist Spanish minister uses a private jet to attend a climate conference. 100 metres before the venue she gets out off the limo and takes a bicycle. The security cars follow her:  https://t.co/NkSF3hJrOH


Climate instant karma! https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1679453781627478016


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sorosbill gatesoprah
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