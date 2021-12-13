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REINER FUELLMICH AND CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS SESSION 82 THERE´S NO SUCH THING AS A FREE LUNCH
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368 views • December 13, 2021
SCA Session 82: There's No Such Thing As A free Lunch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5O7ZGAo5-s - Censored
https://dlive.tv/p/coronainvestigative+gTZ3ff2ng
Topic excerpt:
▫Population Control and Transhumanism
▫The planned social credit system.
▫Spanish flu, EHEC, Corona: inventing epidemics in the past and today
▫Omicron
▫VAIDS: Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome: How Corona Gene Therapy Weakens the Immune System
00:03:40 - Catherine Austin Fitts
01:26:12 - Hans Tolzin
02:21:16 - Dr. Shankara Chetty
04:22:12 - Prof Ulrike Kämmerer
05:21:12 - Bonus videos
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel:
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Telegram OVALmedia:
https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
Tor:
http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3d....jhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vj
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
SCA Session 82, There's No Such Thing As A free Lunch, Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Shankara Chetty, Prof Ulrike Kämmerer, Hans Tolzin, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Viviane Fischer, December 10 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5O7ZGAo5-s - Censored
https://dlive.tv/p/coronainvestigative+gTZ3ff2ng
Topic excerpt:
▫Population Control and Transhumanism
▫The planned social credit system.
▫Spanish flu, EHEC, Corona: inventing epidemics in the past and today
▫Omicron
▫VAIDS: Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome: How Corona Gene Therapy Weakens the Immune System
00:03:40 - Catherine Austin Fitts
01:26:12 - Hans Tolzin
02:21:16 - Dr. Shankara Chetty
04:22:12 - Prof Ulrike Kämmerer
05:21:12 - Bonus videos
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel:
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Telegram OVALmedia:
https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
Tor:
http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3d....jhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vj
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
SCA Session 82, There's No Such Thing As A free Lunch, Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Shankara Chetty, Prof Ulrike Kämmerer, Hans Tolzin, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Viviane Fischer, December 10 2021
Keywords
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