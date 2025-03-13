BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Are the Eternal Benefits of Being Adopted into God's Family?
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
8 views • 1 month ago

Are you truly aware of the incredible privileges that come with being a child of God? In this powerful devotion, we dive into the gift of adoption—a blessing that changes everything! Drawing from Galatians 4, Romans 8, and Ephesians 1, we uncover the eternal benefits of being heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ.

🔹 What does it mean to be adopted into God's family?
🔹 How does our status change once we accept Christ?
🔹 What privileges and resources do we gain as God's children?

Join us as Roderick Webster walks through these life-changing truths straight from God’s Word. If this message blesses you, share it with someone today and let them experience the joy of knowing their inheritance in Christ!

📖 Key Scripture References:

    Galatians 4:1-7 – Adoption into God's family
    Romans 8:16-17 – Heirs of God, joint heirs with Christ
    2 Corinthians 5:17 – Becoming a new creature in Christ
    Ephesians 1:4-5 – Chosen before the foundation of the world

salvationfaithencouragementjesussavesbiblestudybibleteachinggospelmessagespiritualgrowthchristianpodcastbiblicaltruthnewcreationdailydevotiongodspromiseschristiandevotionchristianlifegalatians4ephesians1adoptedbygodheirsofgodromans8godsfamilykingdomlivingidentityinchristgraceofgodjointheirswithchrist
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Purpose

00:45Reflecting on Luther's Song

01:47Exploring the Gift of Adoption

03:36Benefits of Being an Heir of God

05:51Resources and Privileges of Adoption

08:27God's Purpose and Predestination

10:47Conclusion and Call to Share

