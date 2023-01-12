LUZALERT The One Holding Back the Appearance of the Antichrist has Returned to the Father’s House!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
January 12, 2023
St. Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria de Bonilla on January 4th, 2022:
Beloved children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ: I come to you sent by the Most Holy Trinity. I call you to continue with the arduous work of changing your personal works and actions. The time is coming when, as the fulfillment of events progresses, the wheat will separate from the tares, by itself.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwz5eSnUrCI
