The Orsini Bloodline-The MAXIMUS Clan-Castello Orsini-Odescalchi Castle- Medici Isabella de

The dark secrets of the Orsini Family. According to their family lore, the Orsini are descended from the family Julio-Claudian family of ancient Rome. Julio-Claudian dynasty was the first dynasty of Roman emperors. All emperors of that dynasty descended from Julii Caesares and/or from Claudii. Marriages between descendants of Sextus Julius Caesar and Claudii had occurred from the late stages of the Roman Republic, but the intertwined Julio-Claudian family tree resulted mostly from adoptions and marriages in Imperial Rome's first decades. Note that descendance of the Julii Caesares before the generation of Julius Caesar's grandfather is in part conjectural, but as presented by scholars.Medici, Isabella de (1542–1576) Isabella, Orsini's wife was murdered, hung in the bedroom.Castello Orsini-Odescalchi is a castle in Bracciano, Lazio, Italy. It is located on the southern shore of Lake Bracciano. It was built in the 15th century, and combines the functions of a military defence structure and a civilian residence of the feudal lords of the period, the Orsini and Borgia, both papal families.Isabella dè Medici- Isabella Romola de' Medici (31 August 1542 - 16 July 1576) was the daughter of Cosimo I de' Medici, first Grand Duke of Tuscany.In 1558, 16-year-old Isabella de Medici married Paolo Giordano Orsini, prince of Bracciano, the most powerful prince in Rome. Orsini, corrupted by his enormous power and spurred on by his lover, decided to kill his wife Isabella and Vittoria's husband Francesco Peretti in order to wed Vittoria. Isabella, aware she was in danger, wrote to Catherine de Medici in France, requesting asylum. Catherine agreed and hastened to make arrangements, but she would be too late. On July 16, 1576, after her husband had unexpectedly arrived in Florence, Isabella accompanied him at his request to their villa of Cerreto Guidi, near Empoli. On the way, Isabella once more confessed her misgivings, this time to her traveling companion, Lucrezia Frescobaldi.In one historian's version, Orsini had made elaborate preparations for what would follow. A hole had been cut into the ceiling above the bedroom chamber where four men were stationed; a noose had been fed down through the hole and dangled behind a window curtain.That night as Orsini and his wife Isabella retired to the darkened room, he slipped the noose around her neck while kissing her, and, after a violent struggle, she was strangled. Orsini claimed that she had died of apoplexy while "bathing her head," then sent his soldiers to the Villa Negroni in Rome where they killed Francesco Peretti.Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were married at the castle.