Upon the Cross!

This hymn of praise came to me 7 minutes after 7 in the morning on the weekend of the 7th day of June 2025, on the second day thereof. According to the MuseScore website, it is 7x8 seconds long. It's speed is ♩ = 70. That means 21 7's connected to one hymn.





Many of my hymns can be found at https://www.musescore.com/billsey





#Mercy, #Grace, #Love