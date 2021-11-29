Listen To Me Sing -83R (HipHop)

Listen To Me Sing



And Oh, I was dreaming about you one day. Thinking about you lying on that hill in the summer breeze.

And oh, I been wishing on wells -envisioning bells of our pure enough white and true straight up love.

I’d give it hell I’ll give it everything

I’m not hanging by a rope I’m hanging by a string. fumbling my words like usual but listen to me sing.

a friend is Someone with whom you can be yourself. listen to me sing instead of placing me on your trophy shelf.

I’m love with you it’s true I can’t deny it even though the evil world hates the heart it only wants to hide it.

A single point of darkness doesn’t have the power to cancel light but a single point of light will always cast a glow of warmth across the room it tends to win the fight.



And I want to be that champion for you and me. That champion for you and me.



Someones gotta win the fight and I claim that right I’ll be the one to die if that’s what it takes but I can only be honest I’m also full of mistakes and I promise you this I’m not only gonna my fight my hardest but I might die trying all you have to do is- say baby I love you and this is my greatest wish- I’ll make anything happen for me and you even if it’s the last thing that I ever do for you.



And Oh, I was dreaming about you one day. Thinking about you lying on that hill in the summer breeze.

And oh, I been wishing on wells -envisioning bells of our pure enough white and true straight up love.

I’d give it hell I’ll give it everything

I’m not hanging by a rope I’m hanging by a string. fumbling my words like usual but listen to me sing.

a friend is Someone with whom you can be yourself. listen to me sing instead of placing me on your trophy shelf.