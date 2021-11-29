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Listen To Me Sing -83R (HipHop)
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10 views • November 29, 2021
Listen To Me Sing
And Oh, I was dreaming about you one day. Thinking about you lying on that hill in the summer breeze.
And oh, I been wishing on wells -envisioning bells of our pure enough white and true straight up love.
I’d give it hell I’ll give it everything
I’m not hanging by a rope I’m hanging by a string. fumbling my words like usual but listen to me sing.
a friend is Someone with whom you can be yourself. listen to me sing instead of placing me on your trophy shelf.
I’m love with you it’s true I can’t deny it even though the evil world hates the heart it only wants to hide it.
A single point of darkness doesn’t have the power to cancel light but a single point of light will always cast a glow of warmth across the room it tends to win the fight.
And I want to be that champion for you and me. That champion for you and me.
Someones gotta win the fight and I claim that right I’ll be the one to die if that’s what it takes but I can only be honest I’m also full of mistakes and I promise you this I’m not only gonna my fight my hardest but I might die trying all you have to do is- say baby I love you and this is my greatest wish- I’ll make anything happen for me and you even if it’s the last thing that I ever do for you.
And Oh, I was dreaming about you one day. Thinking about you lying on that hill in the summer breeze.
And oh, I been wishing on wells -envisioning bells of our pure enough white and true straight up love.
I’d give it hell I’ll give it everything
I’m not hanging by a rope I’m hanging by a string. fumbling my words like usual but listen to me sing.
a friend is Someone with whom you can be yourself. listen to me sing instead of placing me on your trophy shelf.
And Oh, I was dreaming about you one day. Thinking about you lying on that hill in the summer breeze.
And oh, I been wishing on wells -envisioning bells of our pure enough white and true straight up love.
I’d give it hell I’ll give it everything
I’m not hanging by a rope I’m hanging by a string. fumbling my words like usual but listen to me sing.
a friend is Someone with whom you can be yourself. listen to me sing instead of placing me on your trophy shelf.
I’m love with you it’s true I can’t deny it even though the evil world hates the heart it only wants to hide it.
A single point of darkness doesn’t have the power to cancel light but a single point of light will always cast a glow of warmth across the room it tends to win the fight.
And I want to be that champion for you and me. That champion for you and me.
Someones gotta win the fight and I claim that right I’ll be the one to die if that’s what it takes but I can only be honest I’m also full of mistakes and I promise you this I’m not only gonna my fight my hardest but I might die trying all you have to do is- say baby I love you and this is my greatest wish- I’ll make anything happen for me and you even if it’s the last thing that I ever do for you.
And Oh, I was dreaming about you one day. Thinking about you lying on that hill in the summer breeze.
And oh, I been wishing on wells -envisioning bells of our pure enough white and true straight up love.
I’d give it hell I’ll give it everything
I’m not hanging by a rope I’m hanging by a string. fumbling my words like usual but listen to me sing.
a friend is Someone with whom you can be yourself. listen to me sing instead of placing me on your trophy shelf.
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