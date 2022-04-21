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X22 Report B 04. 21. 22.
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160 views • April 21, 2022
Ep. 2757b - The Right People Have The Info, Patriots Are Acting On The Info, Time Has Run Out
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The [DS] is now trapped in their lies. The patriots are now on the hunt, they have the information on all of them. Time has run out and justice is coming. The [DS] is panicking and they are desperately trying to do what every they can to stop what is coming, but they cannot. The patriots are preparing to take down the entire the system.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS] is now trapped in their lies. The patriots are now on the hunt, they have the information on all of them. Time has run out and justice is coming. The [DS] is panicking and they are desperately trying to do what every they can to stop what is coming, but they cannot. The patriots are preparing to take down the entire the system.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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