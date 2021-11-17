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The Coming of Christ Lesson 9 - The End Means Unity of Ephesians 4
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10 views • November 17, 2021
The 9th Lesson in our Pertinent Parousia Passages Series. I speak of the coming of Christ as the ending of the Old Covenant Law system and the New Covenant Eternal Age we live in today. The is not the futuristic hope promoted in evangelical circles.
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