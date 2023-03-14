https://gettr.com/post/p2baety1e5e
3/12/2023 Miles Guo: all Chinese people would be involved after the investigation of the origin of CCP virus and vaccine disaster, including overseas Chinese; those oversea Chinese people who have helped the CCP set up underground police station(s) would be doomed …
#EuropeanUniversities #JapaneseafterWWII #OverseaChineseAssociations #OverseaCCPpolice
3/12/2023 文贵直播：病毒溯源、疫苗灾难会牵连所有的中国人，包括海外华人；帮助过中共的海外华人会更惨。。。
#欧洲大学 #二战后日侨 #海外同乡会 #海外中共黑警
