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R.I.P Victims of SUPER PARA MAGENETO TRANFER OF Nano Lipid Particulares of Iron Oxide Lucerferin Phosphate
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
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512 views • February 06, 2022
zombie anti trucker protest in Canada, Soros go home!
38,983 Deaths and 3,530,362 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Mass Funeral for Children who Died After Pfizer Vaccine Held in Switzerland
U.S V.A.E.R.S Adverse Reactions Covid 19 Vaccines
1,071,854 Reports
Through January 21, 2022


22,607
DEATHS

121,597
HOSPITALIZATIONS

115,335
URGENT CARE

166,738
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS

8,952
ANAPHYLAXIS

13,348
BELL'S PALSY

3,786
Miscarriages
11,502
Heart Attacks
29,716
Myocarditis/Pericarditis
40,069
Permanently Disabled
5,350
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
25,777
Life Threatening
38,603
Severe Allergic Reaction
12,068
Shingles
37,927 Deaths and 3,392,632 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Young People Continue to Die

A Warning From "OTT TV" https://www.bitchute.com/video/92VwDCTXJIe6/
ROMANS 1:21-25
Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,

23 And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.

24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:

25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.
LEVITICUS 26:22
I will also send wild beasts among you, which shall rob you of your children, and destroy your cattle, and make you few in number; and your high ways shall be desolate.

2nd part of "in Chimerica They Trust" https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ecuDZFW6rPZ/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dns5Amp2P5h9/ PRT 1
Daniel11:31
And arms shall stand on his part, and they shall pollute the sanctuary of strength, and shall take away the daily sacrifice, and they shall place the abomination that maketh desolate.
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