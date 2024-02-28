Create New Account
U.S. leaders discuss government spending
President Joe Biden is meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson for the first time Tuesday at the White House. On the table: the potential for a government shutdown, foreign aid, and the border. ABC's Em Nguyen has the latest from Washington.

