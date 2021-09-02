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02/09/2021 Overcoming Bible Censorship with Shareable Bibles
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18 views • February 09, 2021
How to overcome Bible censorship with Bibles you can legally copy and share.
Bible SuperSearch Bible downloads page:
https://www.biblesupersearch.com/bible-downloads/
Third Party sources of Shareable Bibles:
Unbound Bible: https://unbound.biola.edu/index.cfm?method=downloads.showDownloadMain
MySword: https://mysword.info/download-mysword/bibles
Sanskrit Bible http://www.sanskritbible.in/downloads.html
eBible: https://ebible.org/Scriptures/copyright.php
Chinese KJV http://ckjv.asia/ (in Chinese)
Bible SuperSearch Bible downloads page:
https://www.biblesupersearch.com/bible-downloads/
Third Party sources of Shareable Bibles:
Unbound Bible: https://unbound.biola.edu/index.cfm?method=downloads.showDownloadMain
MySword: https://mysword.info/download-mysword/bibles
Sanskrit Bible http://www.sanskritbible.in/downloads.html
eBible: https://ebible.org/Scriptures/copyright.php
Chinese KJV http://ckjv.asia/ (in Chinese)
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