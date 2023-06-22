NATO Missiles Strike To Invite Retaliation

While the front lines in the southern and eastern Ukraine remain almost unchanged, the warring sides exchange strikes on their rear areas.

Russian strikes on the Ukrainian military facilities throughout the country continue on a daily basis. Last night, the central and eastern regions located closer to the front lines were targeted by Russian missiles. Explosions thundered in Kremenchug, Kharkiv, Krivyi Rig and Poltava. Ukrainian authorities are traditionally hiding the damage.

In its turn, Kiev has finally dared to hit the administrative border between the Russian Kherson region and Crimean Republic with foreign weapons. On the night of June 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Chongar Bridge, which connects the Chongar Peninsula in the Kherson region with the Dzhankoy district of Crimea.

According to preliminary reports, the Ukrainian military used British Storm Shadow missiles.

There are several roads, which connect the peninsula with the Kherson and Zaporozhie regions. One of them passes through the Chongar checkpoint, while two others lay through the town of Armyansk. Thus, land transport communication with Crimea will not be interrupted.

However, the destruction of the Chongar Bridge may have some military impact. This is the shortest way to the city of Melitopol. It is actively used for transport of military supplies to the Russian grouping in the Zaporozhie region which is currently repelling the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Amid the ongoing escalation on the southern frontlines, more Ukrainian attempts to disrupt Russian communication between the mainland and the Crimean Peninsula are expected.

Today’s strike on the Chongar bridge was also predicted. It took place only two days after, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu warned that the Kiev regime was going to launch missile strikes on the territory of Russia, including Crimea, with the help of NATO weapon. Then, the Russian Minister stressed that such attacks would not remain unanswered. The use of these missiles outside the zone of a special military operation will mean a full—fledged involvement of the United States and Great Britain in the conflict and will entail immediate strikes on decision-making centers on the territory of Ukraine,” Russian Defense Minister declared.

Like Kiev’s terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge in October led to the massive waves of Russian strikes throughout Ukraine, attack on the Chongar Bridge with Storm Shadow missiles is likely to result in new precision strikes on the Kiev’s military command ruled by NATO ‘advisers’

