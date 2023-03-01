Hans Trooper sings a song in a bar, in August 2011

The girl who was filming me, in the crowd, decided to stop the camcorder, so that's why the video stops abruptly, and that's the only footage I have for that performance I did, which was filmed with my camcorder.

To the moderator, do not change the category of my videos, and even if you change the category of my videos, which you have no business to do, I will put my videos right back in the category that I had put them, which is the appropriate category, which is the Culture and Life category.



Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper



Hans Trooper 2011 copyright. ©