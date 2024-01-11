Mayorkas Facing Impeachment Over National Security Fallout at Border | Sekulow

American Center for Law and Justice | Mayorkas Facing Impeachment Over National Security Fallout at Border

The House Homeland Security Committee held its first impeachment hearing for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over rampant illegal immigration amid the border crisis. Also, don’t forget the deadly threat to national security stemming from fentanyl coming across the border – Americans are dying at shocking rates from fentanyl.

