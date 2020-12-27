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Forensic AUDIT in Savannah GA shows tabulation machines were sending election results to CHINA!!!
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6434 views • December 27, 2020
Russell James Ramsland Jr. is a cybersecurity analyst and former congressional candidate from Dallas, Texas. He works for Allied Security Operations Group and has filed multiple affidavits in election-related lawsuits in 2020.
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