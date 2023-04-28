Create New Account
How the elites manipulate, and divide their opposition
PJ Glassey
Published 19 hours ago

If you are like me, an opponent of the "elite," and consider yourself a free thinker, outside the mainstream narrative, you are far from impervious to their manipulation. Mikki Willis lays it all out beautifully here. Understanding their manipulation tactics makes you more resistant to their control. See more at plandemic3.com.

freedomcontrolnew world orderpatriotmanipulationagendanarrativeoppositionwefeiltes

