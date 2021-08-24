Tucker Carlson August 24, 2021

Larry Elder is now being labeled a BLACK man being influenced by “white supremacists” by the LA Times, MSN-BS et al. Democrats are in a tissy over the fact that he might win and become the new governor of Kalifornia, so the attacks and lies are pouring forth as fast as they can be manufactured.



As far as I’m concerned—personally—I sincerely believe that Joe Biden is acting as a subsidiary of the CCP. We know massive election fraud took place in the 2020 election—some from foreign entities and some from homegrown entities as well. But the reports of the Biden family working for Chinese interests were too numerous before the election to be buried by the media and government.



Only someone who has lost contact with reality would have voted for Joe Biden. It seems that Americans have been conditioned to love living in a 3rd world nation that is coming apart at the seams, rather than a healthy, prosperous and mature nation. Kennedy’s “pursuit of excellence” has been thrown in the dumpster in favor of hate, bigotry, racism and inequity, by the insane Left and equally insane government.



NEWS FLASH: Adman Kinzinger is still crying. LOL!



Foundations, like political parties, they only care about their own little fiefdoms and survivability. How do foundations help the average working American? They don’t. Why bother with them when they don’t care about you? What have they done to improve the lives of average Americans? What have they done to help restore a once sane nation back to the standards, principles, and culture that made our nation the standard-bearer for the good things that make life worth living? Not one damned thing!



Lindsey Graham, known quisling, is helping the Biden misadministration fill the U.S. judiciary with left-wing lunatic activists. Anyone surprised? I’m not, and by now, you shouldn’t be either.