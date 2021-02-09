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WEAPONIZED MANIFESTATION - Don't Manifest Greed - Manifest Conquering the Enemy with Love to Save the Captive Tortured Children Underground - SERVICE TO OTHERS - Steven D Kelley, TruthCatRadio.com
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112 views • February 09, 2021

TCR#609 STEVEN D KELLEY #71 NOV-16-2017 - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group, at 'OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley'

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

www.StevenDKelley.com

I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's 100's of old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, and to promote Steven's content, research and mission. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com.

Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of Pedo Satanist, and free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty.

Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two.

PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family, so no invoice will be generated because this isn't a business, or please use
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer.

Steven is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at www.TruthCatRadio.com.

Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio. In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented geopolitical commentaries on Press TV and RT regularly, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. Steven was the creator and admin for one of the first and one of the largest FaceBook Q-anon groups that started on January 2, 2018 near the beginning of the "Q" phenomenon, with the great group name, Q-anon.

If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube
at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic-

For a free pdf version of his book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic," send an email to; [email protected]. To become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or a free remote healing, you may also email Steven at, [email protected] 

Keywords
manifestunconditional lovesteven d kelleytruth cat radiochasing demons in the name of christtortured children
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