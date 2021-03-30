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https://www.bitchute.com/video/QNk4Qs5IMf2Q/
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148 views • March 30, 2021
Access the Video Replays from Anarchapulco 2021: dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco
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FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Intro vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmOTjyUVaNI
For those of you into poker, I have made it to the final table of the biggest Omaha tourney of the year, a $1 million total prize pool. It concludes next Saturday at 2pm Eastern and will be streamed with cards up at http://GGPoker.tv:
https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1376356492656398337
Want to eat and still wear a mask (nose masks): https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1374791900771717123
Krispy Kreme CEO Defends Free Donut Offer for People Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine: https://www.yahoo.com/now/krispy-kreme-ceo-defends-free-234045508.html
Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts to anyone who’s been vaccinated. Which is great news for anyone who got the shot but still has a death wish - Stephen Colbert: https://twitter.com/StephenAtHome/status/1374158382161141770
Crisis Actors:
https://www.crisisactorsguild.com/2018/08/27/did-any-of-the-children-killed-at-sandy-hook-appear-at-super-bowl-xlvii/
Joe Biden - The best way to get a lot done, uh, err, anyway: https://twitter.com/emilymiller/status/1375142718729490438
Joe Biden says he came to the Senate “120 years ago”: https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1375144725351645184
Audio from Joe’s earpiece during press conference: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1375453724857012225
THE EVERGREEN ENIGMA: THE OLIGARCHS' WICKED GREAT RESET ON FULL, SYMBOLIC DISPLAY: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1rS6tTOuvG5T
SUEZ CANAL BLOCKED: A "WORST CASE SCENARIO FOR GLOBAL TRADE": https://www.bitchute.com/video/FqVVPvYCJKGI
Forklift Evergreen meme: https://twitter.com/DurekTom/status/1374826694150868999
Bill Gates Is Thinking About Dimming the Sun: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/bill-gates-is-thinking-about-dimming-the-sun
Britons face £5,000 fine for breaching foreign holiday ban under new Covid laws coming into force next week: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/foreign-holiday-ban-travel-coronavirus-laws-b925592.html
Libertarian National Anthem - Dominic Frisby: https://youtu.be/x1BlbHOhqGQ (should be Liberland national anthem)
“News” video talking about ‘conspiracy’ to trade bitcoin and use FLAT currency: https://twitter.com/rogerkver/status/1373628513828356097
Keene activists protest arrests of ‘Crypto Six’: https://www.unionleader.com/news/crime/keene-activists-protest-arrests-of-crypto-six/article_0749fb51-d1ae-55e4-bc88-de23b193f087.html
I Spent The Whole Stimulus On Bitcoin (rap): https://youtu.be/yw284CB7DkQ
UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic was asked what he would tell himself at 20-years-old: “Bitcoins bro. Invest in Bitcoins.”: https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1375871007727161345
Sat Yoga Institute: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9K9r4Wh9OO18BZP4KP9vGQ
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Intro vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmOTjyUVaNI
For those of you into poker, I have made it to the final table of the biggest Omaha tourney of the year, a $1 million total prize pool. It concludes next Saturday at 2pm Eastern and will be streamed with cards up at http://GGPoker.tv:
https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1376356492656398337
Want to eat and still wear a mask (nose masks): https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1374791900771717123
Krispy Kreme CEO Defends Free Donut Offer for People Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine: https://www.yahoo.com/now/krispy-kreme-ceo-defends-free-234045508.html
Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts to anyone who’s been vaccinated. Which is great news for anyone who got the shot but still has a death wish - Stephen Colbert: https://twitter.com/StephenAtHome/status/1374158382161141770
Crisis Actors:
https://www.crisisactorsguild.com/2018/08/27/did-any-of-the-children-killed-at-sandy-hook-appear-at-super-bowl-xlvii/
Joe Biden - The best way to get a lot done, uh, err, anyway: https://twitter.com/emilymiller/status/1375142718729490438
Joe Biden says he came to the Senate “120 years ago”: https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1375144725351645184
Audio from Joe’s earpiece during press conference: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1375453724857012225
THE EVERGREEN ENIGMA: THE OLIGARCHS' WICKED GREAT RESET ON FULL, SYMBOLIC DISPLAY: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1rS6tTOuvG5T
SUEZ CANAL BLOCKED: A "WORST CASE SCENARIO FOR GLOBAL TRADE": https://www.bitchute.com/video/FqVVPvYCJKGI
Forklift Evergreen meme: https://twitter.com/DurekTom/status/1374826694150868999
Bill Gates Is Thinking About Dimming the Sun: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/bill-gates-is-thinking-about-dimming-the-sun
Britons face £5,000 fine for breaching foreign holiday ban under new Covid laws coming into force next week: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/foreign-holiday-ban-travel-coronavirus-laws-b925592.html
Libertarian National Anthem - Dominic Frisby: https://youtu.be/x1BlbHOhqGQ (should be Liberland national anthem)
“News” video talking about ‘conspiracy’ to trade bitcoin and use FLAT currency: https://twitter.com/rogerkver/status/1373628513828356097
Keene activists protest arrests of ‘Crypto Six’: https://www.unionleader.com/news/crime/keene-activists-protest-arrests-of-crypto-six/article_0749fb51-d1ae-55e4-bc88-de23b193f087.html
I Spent The Whole Stimulus On Bitcoin (rap): https://youtu.be/yw284CB7DkQ
UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic was asked what he would tell himself at 20-years-old: “Bitcoins bro. Invest in Bitcoins.”: https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1375871007727161345
Sat Yoga Institute: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9K9r4Wh9OO18BZP4KP9vGQ
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