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https://www.bitchute.com/video/QNk4Qs5IMf2Q/
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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148 views • March 30, 2021
Access the Video Replays from Anarchapulco 2021: dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco

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Intro vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmOTjyUVaNI

For those of you into poker, I have made it to the final table of the biggest Omaha tourney of the year, a $1 million total prize pool. It concludes next Saturday at 2pm Eastern and will be streamed with cards up at http://GGPoker.tv:

https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1376356492656398337

Want to eat and still wear a mask (nose masks): https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1374791900771717123

Krispy Kreme CEO Defends Free Donut Offer for People Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine: https://www.yahoo.com/now/krispy-kreme-ceo-defends-free-234045508.html

Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts to anyone who’s been vaccinated. Which is great news for anyone who got the shot but still has a death wish - Stephen Colbert: https://twitter.com/StephenAtHome/status/1374158382161141770

Crisis Actors:
https://www.crisisactorsguild.com/2018/08/27/did-any-of-the-children-killed-at-sandy-hook-appear-at-super-bowl-xlvii/

Joe Biden - The best way to get a lot done, uh, err, anyway: https://twitter.com/emilymiller/status/1375142718729490438

Joe Biden says he came to the Senate “120 years ago”: https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1375144725351645184

Audio from Joe’s earpiece during press conference: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1375453724857012225

THE EVERGREEN ENIGMA: THE OLIGARCHS' WICKED GREAT RESET ON FULL, SYMBOLIC DISPLAY: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1rS6tTOuvG5T


SUEZ CANAL BLOCKED: A "WORST CASE SCENARIO FOR GLOBAL TRADE": https://www.bitchute.com/video/FqVVPvYCJKGI

Forklift Evergreen meme: https://twitter.com/DurekTom/status/1374826694150868999

Bill Gates Is Thinking About Dimming the Sun: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/bill-gates-is-thinking-about-dimming-the-sun

Britons face £5,000 fine for breaching foreign holiday ban under new Covid laws coming into force next week: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/foreign-holiday-ban-travel-coronavirus-laws-b925592.html

Libertarian National Anthem - Dominic Frisby: https://youtu.be/x1BlbHOhqGQ (should be Liberland national anthem)

“News” video talking about ‘conspiracy’ to trade bitcoin and use FLAT currency: https://twitter.com/rogerkver/status/1373628513828356097

Keene activists protest arrests of ‘Crypto Six’: https://www.unionleader.com/news/crime/keene-activists-protest-arrests-of-crypto-six/article_0749fb51-d1ae-55e4-bc88-de23b193f087.html

I Spent The Whole Stimulus On Bitcoin (rap): https://youtu.be/yw284CB7DkQ
UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic was asked what he would tell himself at 20-years-old: “Bitcoins bro. Invest in Bitcoins.”: https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1375871007727161345

Sat Yoga Institute: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9K9r4Wh9OO18BZP4KP9vGQ
Keywords
freedomlibertycovid19
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