Without Holiness No Man Will See The LORD

Looking at the last church : the Laodicean church. Is that us today? The Lord counsels us to buy Gold tested in the Fire. He chastens, rebukes us so we may be partakers of His holiness. The Last church receives the highest calling; if your found faithful.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.