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DO YOU KNOW THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY WAS THE PRO-SLAVERY PARTY?
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20 views • March 23, 2021
Abraham Lincoln was the first Republican President. A candidate of the, then, new Republican party. A party created to counter the tyrannical pro-slavery Democratic party. The President and the Party of the Emancipation Proclamation. The Party that ended slavery in the United States.
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