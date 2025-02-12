Zionist Threats on West Bank: Tulkarm & Jenin will look like Jabalia & Shujaiya. Nablus & Ramallah will look like Rafah & Khan Younis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Tulkarm and Jenin will look like Jabalia and Shujaiya. Nablus and Ramallah will look like Rafah and Khan Younis."
During a press conference on Monday, far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened Palestinians in the occupied West Bank with a Gaza-like fate.
Smotrich also called for the end of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, adding that "the time has come to occupy the Gaza Strip."