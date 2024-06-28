WW3: Shots Fired

Are we on the brink of World War 3? Are we already there? If so, how would we know when it began? Or are we, as a global population, so oblivious, so indifferent that we don’t even think about the possibility?

I would agree with those who are saying it has begun, before the Ukraine war, and the current escalations by NATO… but ultimately history will decide. It wasn’t really until after World War II was over, when it was being written about and studied, that the term “World War II” became more widely used. One difference today is that we have the historical perspective of 2 previous world wars. But that also means that the powers who start these wars have also learned from the past, and they now have silent weapons for quiet wars. Which is also by the way, the title of a book I highly recommend you read.

I think we can make the argument that in this new generation of warfare, the initial attacks won’t come from barrel of a gun, but the point of a needle.

