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Florida State Capitol Medical Freedom Rally Sitting with CCDFusa.com
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30 views • November 17, 2021
Took a bus together with CCDFusa.com to Tallahassee Florida to show the legislature our suppor for the vaccine mandate challenge special session called by Gov. DeSantis
Save The Children
#SignTheSuit
Shame The Tyrant
Save The Children
#SignTheSuit
Shame The Tyrant
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