Foreign Interference Threatens Syria

Interference by Israel and the United States is threatening the unity and sovereignty of Syria which is going through a critical stage after the fall of the Assad regime.

In the south of the war-torn country, Israel continues to develop its military operations, ignoring all international laws and norms.

On December 22, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stormed Baath City in the governorate of al-Quneitra. The military gave the locals an advanced warning and asked them to prepare to hand over all of their weapons to Israeli troops.

The next day, December 23, Israeli troops advanced towards the Hermon sign height in the governorate of Rif Dimashq and established a post there.

Later on the same day, the IDF called on the residents of Jubata Al Khashab, a key town in the countryside of al-Quneitra, to hand over all of their weapons.

On December 24, the IDF advanced in two more directions. Israeli troops entered the Mantara Dam and the town of Sweisa. The locals held a protest in Sweisa. However, they were dispersed by the troops who fired into the air.

The new government in Syria, which is led by the Islamist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, has already condemned Israeli operations in the country, however it is yet to take any action to stop these violations.

Meanwhile in northeastern Syria, the U.S. continues to boost its influence mainly relying on the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Following nearly two weeks of clashes with the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA), on December 23 the SDF launched an offensive in the direction of Tishreen Dam in the eastern Aleppo countryside. U.S. forces increased their presence in the region, mainly around the key town of Kobani, in the days leading to the offensive.

Just a few hours after launching the offensive, Kurdish fighters captured the towns of Hobak Tueni, Qishla, al-Saeidin, and Haj Hussein, securing the western bank of Tishreen Dam which is located on the Euphrates River.

By December 24, it was reported that the SDF was some 12 kilometers away from the town of Manbij, which fell into the hands of the SNA after the collapse of the Assad regime. There were also reports of the SNA bridging in reinforcements to the battlefield.

The SDF offensive is clearly meant to pressure Turkey which has been preparing to launch a ground operation in the direction of Kobani. The offensive wouldn’t have been possible without the approval of the U.S.

All in all, Israeli operations in southern Syria and the recent moves by the U.S. in the northeast of the country will further destabilize the situation there. Both powers do not appear to be planning to leave Syria any time soon. This will pose a serious challenge to the new government.

