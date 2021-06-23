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Clown Planet News (23 June 2021): Juneteenth Shootings, Fauci is Science, Annual Vax, Vax Problems
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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50 views • June 23, 2021
https://youtu.be/z-tfZr8Iv0s

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