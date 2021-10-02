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UK: FORMER POLICEMAN VISITED POLICE TO REPORT GOVERNMENT FOR MURDER AND CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
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250 views • October 02, 2021
Another proof that governments leaders serves Sstan.
[Quran 6:123] We allow the leading criminals of every community to plot and scheme. But they only plot and scheme against their own souls, without perceiving.
Follow me on twitter; @SevenPairs1709
[Quran 6:123] We allow the leading criminals of every community to plot and scheme. But they only plot and scheme against their own souls, without perceiving.
Follow me on twitter; @SevenPairs1709
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