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YOUTUBE DELETED MY CALAZ INFOWARRIOR CHANNEL FOR REPORT ON NYT OWNER CARLOS SLIM FINANCING PEDO CULT
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106 views • December 06, 2021
CHANNEL "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" SHORTLY AFTER I POSTED A REPORT ON MEXICAN BILLIONAIRE CARLOS SLIM FINANCING A VATICAN CHILD RAPE CULT CALLED "LEGION OF CHRIST".
Slim bought the New York Times which has become one of the worst purveyors of fake news. NYT covers up Chinese fentanyl and child trafficking due to the open border. My report explained Slim financed a Vatican child sex trafficking cult called "Legion of Christ" started by his Priest. The Priest, Marciel Marcial, was arrested and charged with molesting 60 boys in his cult. He died before his trial.
Youtube deleted my entire channel thus once again proving they aid and abet organized crime including protecting the big pharma poison jab pushers in the process of committing the worst genocide in world history.
I am doing a Holiday Fundraiser now and appreciate any financial support. I will be giving money to paid supporters from proceeds of several lawsuits I'm beginning in 2022.
Email name, city, state and $ pledge amount to:
[email protected]
Slim bought the New York Times which has become one of the worst purveyors of fake news. NYT covers up Chinese fentanyl and child trafficking due to the open border. My report explained Slim financed a Vatican child sex trafficking cult called "Legion of Christ" started by his Priest. The Priest, Marciel Marcial, was arrested and charged with molesting 60 boys in his cult. He died before his trial.
Youtube deleted my entire channel thus once again proving they aid and abet organized crime including protecting the big pharma poison jab pushers in the process of committing the worst genocide in world history.
I am doing a Holiday Fundraiser now and appreciate any financial support. I will be giving money to paid supporters from proceeds of several lawsuits I'm beginning in 2022.
Email name, city, state and $ pledge amount to:
[email protected]
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