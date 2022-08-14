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Dr. Naomi Wolf: The CDC Finally Admitted The Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Have Same Protections
‘The last year and a half of the President and CDC saying go ahead and create a two tier discrimination society, the unvaccinated can kill you...that all vanished into thin air, oops sorry, you’re fine’
‘I sent that to my mum and said please send it to all of my extended family so that they can stop discriminating against us, after a year and a half’