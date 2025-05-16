Law as a Weapon: How Tyrants Say it's "Legal" to Crush You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The biggest crimes against liberty aren’t committed in the shadows - they happen in broad daylight, all dressed up as “law,” “justice,” and the “public good.” When the law itself becomes a weapon, no one is safe. In this episode, we expose the warnings we’ve ignored for far too long and reveal how tyranny hides behind the mask of legality.
Path to Liberty: May 16, 2025