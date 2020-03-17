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Warcraft 3 Classic: Attack of the Multiverse V0.01
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1 view • March 17, 2020
Started the ALPHA of my new map project with 3 initial alternate skins for Humans.
You can download the prototype here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/attachments/aotm-10-ragingstream0-01-w3x.349656/
Check out my custom maps here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-maps-discussion.287897/
Check out my custom models here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-resources-discussion.243990/
If you are a fan of similar modded stuff, join us at HiveWorkshop: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/
You can download the prototype here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/attachments/aotm-10-ragingstream0-01-w3x.349656/
Check out my custom maps here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-maps-discussion.287897/
Check out my custom models here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-resources-discussion.243990/
If you are a fan of similar modded stuff, join us at HiveWorkshop: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/
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