Pottinger on CCP’s Grand Strategy To Dominate Global Order

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06/08/2021 Pottinger appeared at the Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing on June 8th and analyzed the CCP’s grand strategy since the end of the Cold War and comments on areas where the US needs to strengthen counter strategy.