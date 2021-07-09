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Ed - Mark - Dave - summing up - w recap of Billerica Power Plant
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10 views • July 09, 2021
A conclusion of one of Dave's shows, when the After Show is also always insightful and looking forward. This short segment looks back on the Billerica Watchers Group's ability to stop big money in Massachusetts from walking all over the residents. Point is town members being active.
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